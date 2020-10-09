Great to see.

Shane Lowry is tied for the lead at the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth after shooting two excellent rounds of golf on Thursday and Friday.

The Offaly man shot a 67 on Thursday before following that up with a superb bogey-free 65 on Friday to leave him level on -12 with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Lowry has missed the cut in three of his last four tournaments including last week’s Irish Open. He did manage to make the weekend at the US Open three weeks ago but he had to settle for T47.

The 33-year-old from Clara wasn’t planning on competing at this weekend’s tournament only for a last-minute change of heart. His work on the green has been excellent over the last two days and he attributes this to an old putter he hasn’t used for a few years which was, again, a spur of the moment decision to bring it.

“I really only decided to come here on Sunday, up until then I wasn’t too sure whether I was going to play or not,” Lowry told Sky Sports.

“On Monday I saw this putter sitting there and I put it down and had a look and was like, ‘well, I’ll bring it for the spin’. It needed a new grip, anyway. I went to play nine holes with my coach Monday evening at The K Club and putted quite nicely.

“I was pretty happy, so I brought it, got a new grip on it and decided to use it. I’ve used it for years. I always used a two-ball putter, and it’s definitely worked so far.”

Shane Lowry on his BMW PGA Championship form: “It’s amazing when you hole a few putts.”

Lowry also admitted that he has been happy with his game in recent months but concedes that his efforts on the green have been letting him down.

“I feel like my game has been good for a while, but I’ve been struggling on the greens. It’s amazing when you hole a few putts, and I’ve probably driven it a little better this week than I have done all year. “I’ve been dropping a lot of silly shots on the golf course, and it takes its toll, especially playing golf on the cut mark is just stressful and it’s just hard.

“When you put up a good score in the final round and you get off to a good start in the second round like I did, it frees you up and allows you to play some good golf. That’s what I’ve done and hopefully just keep doing it again.”

