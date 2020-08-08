Tough day for Shane Lowry sees him break his club at US PGA

A difficult day for the Open champion.

Shane Lowry endured a tough day which saw him break his club at the second round of the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park as he found himself eight shots off the lead going into the weekend.

Lowry shot a promising 68 on Thursday which left him just three shots off the lead going into Friday’s action.

Although he got off to a great start with birdies as the first and the fifth, the Offaly man then posted five bogeys in six holes around the turn.

Shane Lowry breaks his club

The final one of these saw Lowry break his club in frustration. The 33-year-old pulled his drive left of the fairway into the rough.

Snap! Shane Lowry will finish his round with one less club in the bag! 😤 Follow live updates from the second round of the #PGAChamp and watch live on Sky Sports Golf: https://t.co/dV37iugYh2 pic.twitter.com/q9K0IbehUL — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) August 8, 2020

It seemed that he was confident with his recovery shot landing on the green but once he failed to do so, he wrapped the shaft of his iron around his knee and broke the club in two.

Lowry showed great determination to recover thereafter as he birdied the 15th before posting pars on the final three holes to shoot around of 72 which made the cut and leaves him on even par for the tournament.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy shot a 69 which leaves him -1 for the tournament.

Haotong Li is the clubhouse leader on -8. He is closely followed by a group of golfers on -6. This group includes Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Justin Rose.

Finally, Tiger Woods endured a similar day to Lowry as he also finds himself on even par for the tournament. He shot a round of 68 on Thursday which was followed up by a 72 on Friday.