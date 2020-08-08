 Close sidebar

Tough day for Shane Lowry sees him break his club at US PGA

by Sean McMahon
A difficult day for the Open champion.

Shane Lowry endured a tough day which saw him break his club at the second round of the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park as he found himself eight shots off the lead going into the weekend.

Lowry shot a promising 68 on Thursday which left him just three shots off the lead going into Friday’s action.

Although he got off to a great start with birdies as the first and the fifth, the Offaly man then posted five bogeys in six holes around the turn.

The final one of these saw Lowry break his club in frustration. The 33-year-old pulled his drive left of the fairway into the rough.

It seemed that he was confident with his recovery shot landing on the green but once he failed to do so, he wrapped the shaft of his iron around his knee and broke the club in two.

Lowry showed great determination to recover thereafter as he birdied the 15th before posting pars on the final three holes to shoot around of 72 which made the cut and leaves him on even par for the tournament.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy shot a 69 which leaves him -1 for the tournament.

Haotong Li is the clubhouse leader on -8. He is closely followed by a group of golfers on -6. This group includes Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Justin Rose.

Finally, Tiger Woods endured a similar day to Lowry as he also finds himself on even par for the tournament. He shot a round of 68 on Thursday which was followed up by a 72 on Friday.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

