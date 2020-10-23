Frustration gets the better of Rory McIlroy as he snaps club during poor round

It has been a difficult year.

Rory McIlroy let his frustration get the better of him at the Zozo Championship as he snapped his club in two after hitting a poor approach shot on the final hole of his first round.

It has been almost a year since McIlroy won a tournament with his last victory being the WGC-HSBC Champions which was held in Shanghai in November of last year.

Since then McIlroy has struggled for consistency. The Down native has produced some excellent golf on occasion but he has let himself down at the wrong times which has resulted in too many poor rounds.

This weekend’s Zozo Championship, which is generally held in Japan but is being hosted by the Sherwood Country Club in California due to COVID-19, is one of the last opportunities for golfers to prepare for the Masters which is being held at Augusta in November.

McIlroy had ambitions of winning this weekend’s tournament but he shot a disappointing round of 73 on the opening day. Sebastian Munoz currently leads the way after shooting a round of 64.

McIlroy’s inconsistency in 2020 is perfectly summed up by his round here. The 31-year-old made seven birdies, four bogeys and two double-bogeys.

The second double-bogey came on his final hole when he hit a poor approach shot to the green which found the heavy cut.

McIlroy subsequently snapped his iron in two as he made his frustrations known.

