 Close sidebar

Rory McIlroy praised for classy gesture at day two of PGA Championship

by Sean McMahon
Rory McIlroy

This is a fantastic example of sportsmanship.

Rory McIlroy enjoyed a slightly better round on Friday as he shot 69 to leave him seven shots off the lead going into the weekend at the US PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy

The Holywood native began his tournament with a 70 on Thursday although he did well to recover during that round after suffering three consecutive bogeys in his opening nine holes.

However, he bounced back to score level par before heading into day two.

As he began Friday five shots behind the leader, you would be forgiven for thinking that McIlroy would use everything to his advantage to close that gap.

Rory McIlroy sportsmanship

During the par-3 third hole on Friday, McIlroy hit his tee shot into the right-side rough. An ESPN reporter accidentally stepped on McIlroy’s ball. This could have worked to McIlroy’s advantage. The rules state that you are allowed to place the ball based on an “estimate” of where it landed without dropping a shot.

A rule official instructed an area where McIlroy could place his ball. The Northern Irishman did so but decided that the lie was too good. He believed that the ball would have been in a more difficult position based on his original shot.

Rory played his next shot from a more difficult lie which subsequently saw him bogeying the hole.

Despite the dropped shot, fans have praised McIlroy for his honesty.

Rory McIlroy will tee off his third round at the US PGA Championship at 7.30pm (Ireland & UK time) and he has been paired with French golfer Victor Perez.

It looks like the 31-year-old will need to shoot a round in the low 60s if he is to be in contention on the final day.

He is currently seven shots behind the leader Haotong Li who is on eight under after shooting a 67 and a 65 in his opening two rounds.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Related posts

Gaelic Football To Take A Back Seat As RTÉ Announce Live Schedule

Three Players See Red In Crazy First Half Between Waterford & Tipperary

Rory McIlroy: “I’m A Little Uncomfortable Over The Ball At The Minute”
This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.