Rory McIlroy pinpoints the one area of his game he needs to fix ahead of the Masters

Rory McIlroy has pinpointed one area of his game he needs to fix as he sets his sights on the upcoming US Masters at Augusta.

The Masters will take place between November 12th and November 15th and McIlroy will hope that he can perform at a high level over the four days as he looks to win his first major title since 2014.

Of course, every year when the Masters rolls around, there is talk about completing a career ‘Grand Slam’. Only five other golfers have won each of the four majors; Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

McIlroy just needs a Masters title to add his name to that illustrious list.

Since professional golf returned from lockdown, McIlroy’s form has been hit and miss to say the least. The man from Holywood, Co. Down has, at times, played some excellent golf but he has let himself down in tournaments with some poor mistakes which lead to too many dropped shots.

This is perfectly illustrated by the weekend’s Zozo Championship in California where McIlroy shot 29 birdies across 72 holes. Yet, he finished in a tie for 17th place due to the eight bogeys and three double-bogeys he accrued across the four days of action.

McIlroy knows he needs to cut out those mistakes.

“It would have been nice to hole that birdie putt at the last, I would have made 30 birdies for the week,” McIlroy said.

“So I made 29, which is more than enough to win golf tournaments, I just need to cut out the mistakes.”

McIlroy added that he needs to be less aggressive when he finds himself in trouble:

“Just limiting the mistakes more than anything else,” Rory McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think it’s anything technical, but yeah, mostly just I’ve sort of compounded errors this week a little bit, and last week as well.

“I had a really bad run there at the end of the tournament to go from wherever I was in the top 10 to outside the top 20. So yeah, it’s basically that, when I get out of position. “I’m trying to be really almost just too perfect and I’m maybe just being a touch aggressive when I get myself out of position.

“So just taking my medicine a little bit more when I do. That was sort of the story of the week. I’ve played tournaments where I feel like all I can do is make pars, which is not a bad thing. But at the end of the day, that’s not what’s going to give you chances to win tournaments.”

