Failed six-inch putt for Rickie Fowler sees him miss the cut at US PGA

Rickie Fowler has missed the cut at the US PGA Championship after missing what looked to be a simple six-inch putt which resulted in a double bogey for the 31-year-old.

Fowler has been incredibly unlucky in recent years as he has come agonisingly close to winning a first major championship.

In 2014, he finished second at the US Open and the Open Championship and in the same year he finished third at the US PGA Championship.

Just two years ago, he finished second at the Masters.

The wait for that first elusive major will go on after Fowler missed the cut at the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park this weekend due to a disappointing putt.

Fowler left himself a lot of work to do going into the second round after shooting a disappointing 73 on Thursday.

Things were going well on Friday. He reached four-under for the day through 15 but disaster struck on the par-4 sixth.

Fowler found the green in three shots and had eight feet to save par. He missed that and a bogey seemed certain with just a six-inch tap-in remaining.

However, the 31-year-old moved the ball just one inch with his next attempt. He then had to settle for a double-bogey.

This left him on one over for the tournament. A subsequent bogey as he finished off his round saw Fowler on 2+. This unfortunately resulted in him missing the cut which turned out to be 1+.

“Every shot counts,” Fowler said on Instagram. “300 yard drive or a tap in…they are the same…just got a little careless and didn’t give it enough attention…that’s golf…still had 3 holes to play…not like it was the last…learn and move on.”

That missed putt by Rickie Fowler wasn’t the only bizarre thing to happen on the second day of the PGA Championship. Open champions Shane Lowry snapped his club in two in what was a frustrating round for the Offaly man.