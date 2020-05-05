Padraig Harrington Accidentally Reveals Ryder Cup Vice Captain Live On Air

Padraig Harrington has accidentally all but confirmed who one of his vice-captains will be for the upcoming Ryder Cup which is due to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin at the end of September.

The Ryder Cup captain was speaking to Sarah Stirk and Jamie Spence on Sky Sports’ The Golf Show where he was discussing a wide range of matters including the possibility of the tournament taking place behind closed doors with no fans in attendance and how qualification for a place on the European team may work out considering there has been little golf played in recent times due to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide.

However, the Dubliner let the identity of one of his vice-captains slip when discussing how he is currently preparing for the Ryder Cup in what are unusual circumstances.

“I’m trying to prepare every day like I’m going to play a Ryder Cup, not as normal in September, but to be as prepared as I can be.

“I’ve had phone calls today with Guy Kinnings (European Tour Deputy CEO), a phone call with one of my, Luke, one…oh, I nearly said the word, I possibly did say the word there, with one of my vice-captains yesterday!”

Is there something you wanted to tell us, @Padraig_H?! 😉 The Ryder Cup captain accidentally gave the #SkyGolfShow a big clue on who one of his vice-captains will be…🤣🤫 pic.twitter.com/Rd7fbEtmPq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 5, 2020

Of course, this looks like Luke Donald will be one of Harrington’s vice-captains. The English man looks set to join Robert Karlsson who has already been confirmed as part of Harrington’s team, continuing the role he held at Le Golf National for the 2018 edition of the famous tournament.