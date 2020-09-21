Danny Lee took six putts to finally finish off this four-footer at the US Open

We’ve all been there.

Golf must be one of the most rewarding yet frustrating sports in existence.

There’s no better feeling than hitting a shot straight down the fairway from the tee while landing an approach shot just a few feet from the hole, although a rare occurrence for most of us, will have you thinking this sport isn’t as hard as it looks.

And then comes the putting.

An art in itself, putting can leave fantastically talented golfers unable to reach their full potential while others can pull off some miraculous efforts to make up for weaknesses in other parts of their game.

It’s a difficult skill to master and the pressure that comes with it often leads to some incredible misses.

Danny Lee six putt.

The latest example of this came in the US Open at the weekend. The greens at Winged Foot in New York proved to be a major challenge for the whole field but New Zealander Danny Lee felt the full force of that on the Par-4 18th.

On Saturday, Lee had about four feet to make par but he missed his first attempt before having a meltdown which saw him take a further five attempts to get the ball in the hole.

It’s painful enough viewing and Danny Lee certainly let his frustration get the better of him afterwards as he smashed his putter off his bag before flinging it to the ground in anger as he reflected on those six putts.

At the time, Lee was 3+ over for the round and 8+ for the tournament. Considering the difficulty of the course, he would have been in contention for a top-10 finish on the final day.

However, the quintuple bogey saw him finish his round on +13 for the tournament. He subsequently pulled out of the final day, citing a wrist injury.

