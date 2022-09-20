LIV’s Talor Gooch’s Instagram dig at Shane Lowry backfires

Childish stuff…

LIV golfer Talor Gooch attempted to take a dig at Shane Lowry on Instagram over his “one for the good guys” comment recently.

The American golfer was trying to boast after his team won the team prize at a recent Chicago event, but many believe that his attempt to brag has backfired.

Gooch, who did not win outright, but was part of the best-performing team, took to Instagram to capture the team celebrations on stage with teammates Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez.

As loud music played, the golfers seemed delighted on stage, and Gooch posted a video on his Instagram to describe their team victory as “one for the good guys”.

However, one eagle-eyed golf fan pointed out that in the background of the video, a LIV staff member can be seen urging the crowd to cheer louder while the video is being taken.

In an effort to slag off Shane Lowry, Taylor Gooch accidentally showed us that the atmosphere is so bad at LIV they have staff asking the crowd to cheer 😅 pic.twitter.com/GZBaZJKslK — Conor Nolan (@ConorN11) September 19, 2022

Not only was it posted on Gooch’s story, but he also shared on his Instagram page outright, with the caption: “Another one for the good guys”, alongside the angel emoji.

Shane Lowry vs Talor Gooch

The choice of caption by Gooch is of course a reference to Lowry’s post-tournament interview after he won the BMW PGA Championship last week.

Lowry took every opportunity during the tournament to complain about the fact that the LIV golfers were allowed to compete due to an appeal.

He said: “I made no secrets as to how I feel about the whole thing at the start of the week. I wanted to go out and win this tournament for myself, and for this tour and for everyone who stayed loyal to this tour.

“I really feel like this is one for the good guys.”

Clearly Lowry’s comments did not go down too well among some of the LIV golfers, with Gooch going out of his way to further this war of words.

These social media posts will surely inspire Lowry to play even better when the two reunite at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next week.

