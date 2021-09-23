Shane Lowry says he feels no additional pressure as captain’s pick

The Offaly man said that the only thing that matters is winning the Ryder Cup.

Shane Lowry has said that he feels no additional pressure to perform at the Ryder Cup as a captain’s pick.

Lowry narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup, but was one of Padraig Harrington’s captain’s picks, alongside Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.

Shane Lowry on the Ryder Cup.

Lowry was recently asked if he felt more pressure because he didn’t qualify automatically, but he said that this is not the case.

He said: “You can’t feel any more pressure than there’s probably going to be out there on Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“You’re playing for your team, you’re playing for your continent, we’re playing for the European Tour. We’re playing for a whole lot of things.

“I’m a captain’s pick, but look, I was very close to making the team. I was first man out; felt like I deserved a pick. If I didn’t feel like I deserved to be here it would probably be a bit different, but I really feel like I deserve to be here. I’m just excited for the week ahead.”

He also said that his individual game isn’t the most important thing to him, and all that matters is Europe winning the Ryder Cup.

He said: “I don’t care if I don’t make any points this week and we win on Sunday. It doesn’t bother me. I don’t care if I don’t play and we win on Sunday. It doesn’t bother me. There’s only one thing that matters this week and that’s winning the trophy. “It won’t be a successful week unless we’re standing there with the Ryder Cup on Sunday evening. I’ll do whatever it takes to be there on Sunday evening with the Ryder Cup as a part of this team. Whether it be playing loads or not playing at all, it doesn’t bother me, I just have to do what I’m told this week and do it well.” If you don’t want to miss a shot at this year’s Ryder Cup, check out our piece detailing the start times and where to watch all the action here.

Read More About: Ryder Cup, shane lowry