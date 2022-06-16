Shane Lowry sick to death of talking about LIV Golf Series controversy

“Who knows who’s going to be the next player to sign up? We don’t know, but I know it’s not going to be me.”

Shane Lowry has said that he “has had it up to here” when it comes to talking about the LIV Golf Series controversy.

Lowry assured the public that he wouldn’t be signing up for the controversial series, as there are more things to life and to golf than money.

Lowry joins Rory McIlroy, who has spoken out multiple times about his fellow golfers who agreed to take part in the tour, despite knowing that the PGA Tour vowed to ban any of their players competing in the inaugural LIV golf invitational series.

Shane Lowry on LIV Golf Series

He said: “Every player that’s not signed up to it has absolutely had it up to here with talking about it. It’s all anybody talks about it no matter where you go, no matter where you are.

“It’s nice to get back to your hotel or house in the evening to get away with it, but even at that you have a few people with you and end up talking about it again.

“I don’t know what way it’s going to go. For me I play the PGA Tour and European Tour, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’ve been lucky enough to give my family a life that I never thought was possible from playing a game of golf. I’m happy with what I’ve got there.

“Who knows who’s going to be the next player to sign up? We don’t know, but I know it’s not going to be me.”

He concluded: “If you win this tournament you’re not looking at your winner’s cheque at the end of the day, you’re just standing there with a trophy with all those names on it. And that’s what golf is about.”

🗣️ "Every player that's not signed up to it has absolutely had it up to here with talking about it." Shane Lowry says he and his fellow professional golfers are fed up of speaking about the ongoing LIV Golf Series controversy. pic.twitter.com/r4K0OGtQyf — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2022

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were recently caught up in an awkward exchange with a reporter, who asked the golfers if they would play a tournament in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. More on that here.

Read More About: shane lowry