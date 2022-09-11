Shane Lowry brands PGA win as “one for the good guys”

Spot on from the Offaly man.

Shane Lowry branded his BMW PGA Championship victory on Sunday as “one for the good guys”, after an excellent end to the golf on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy had a chance to send the occasion to a tie-breaker, but after an excellent round of golf it was Lowry who came out on top after hitting a birdie on the 18th.

After Lowry’s win, he could be heard telling McIlroy that he had “won enough”, but it was what he said in his post-tournament interview that really caught people’s eyes.

He addressed the LIV golfers who were controversially allowed to compete in the PGA game, despite previously being suspended.

Shane Lowry interview on LIV golfers

He said: “I made no secrets as to how I feel about the whole thing at the start of the week. I wanted to go out and win this tournament for myself, and for this tour and for everyone who stayed loyal to this tour.

“I really feel like this is one for the good guys.”

While LIV golfers had originally been suspended from playing in European Tour events, they were able to temporarily compete at the BMW PGA Championship in England this week due to an appeal.

During the week, Lowry went out of his way to make it clear that he was unhappy to be playing alongside the LIV golfers.

He said: “There are certain guys that I just can’t stand them being here to be honest and I don’t like it that they’re here.

“To be honest the one thing that has really annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they’re all trying to be and I get they’re here to get world ranking points and do that.

“But in a way I think they’re here for that and to be disruptive. I don’t think they’re here for anything else… There are certain lads that I’d shake hands with and there are certain lads I wouldn’t.”

While any win on the PGA tour is sweet, Lowry will know that this one in particular is even sweeter than usual.

