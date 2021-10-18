Rory McIlroy claims 20th title on the PGA Tour

Quite the round of golf from the man himself.

Rory McIlroy claimed his 20th title on the PGA Tour in the early hours of Monday morning, as he shot a final round of 66 to win The CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

McIlroy finished one shot clear of Collin Morikawa, who played some excellent golf himself, but it would be hard to imagine anyone beating McIlroy based on some of the shots he was hitting.

This eagle from off the green on the 14th hole was the pick of the lot.

Rory is rolling it. @McIlroyRory opens up a 3-shot lead with an eagle from off the green at 14. 👏 pic.twitter.com/x64XLWxHgV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 17, 2021

Rory McIlroy wins in Las Vegas

The 32-year-old said that his disappointing Ryder Cup performance was on his mind while playing in Vegas, and that he knew he needed to improve afterwards.

He said: “It was huge. It really was. I was really disappointed with how I played.

“There was a lot of reflection in the last couple of weeks. This is what I need to do. I need to play golf, I need to simplify it. I need to just be me. I think for the last few months I was maybe trying to be someone else to try and get better.

“I realised that being me is enough, and being me I can do things like this.”

Racking up the Ws. 👏 pic.twitter.com/jY57PU9xeN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 18, 2021

McIlroy bounces back after Ryder Cup

McIlroy said that the disappointment he was feeling after the Ryder Cup was so intense that he was considering not playing golf again until next year.

“On the Saturday night of the Ryder Cup … I was done with golf. I didn’t want to see golf again until 2022,” he told reporters.

“Sunday night at the Ryder Cup I thought, ‘Go to Vegas, go to CJ and try to build on this little bit of a breakthrough that I’ve had.”

Based on how impressively he played on Sunday, he’ll be really glad he didn’t.

