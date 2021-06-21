Jon Rahm says Padraig Harrington phone call helped him win first US Open

Padraig Harrington can claim the assist on this win.

Jon Rahm won his first major title at the 121st US Open on Sunday night, and he thanked Irishman Padraig Harrington for helping him through a difficult few weeks in his life.

Rahm tested positive for Covid-19 just 15 days earlier and was given the news moments after completing an incredible third round of 64 at the Memorial Tournament.

The Spaniard was visibly shaken when he found out that he had tested positive for the virus. He was only able to compete in the US Open because he cut short a 10-day period of self-isolation last Saturday after twice testing negative.

Rahm praised the power of “positive thinking” in helping him overcome testing positive for Covid, and said that it was Irish golfer Harrington who really helped him through.

Jon Rahm on Padraig Harrington

“The first person who called me that wasn’t family me was Padraig Harrington,” Rahm said.

“And he told me a story in which he was leading by five after 54 holes, signed the wrong scorecard and got disqualified. He said he got a lot more and learnt more from that instance than he would have ever learned from a win.

“So I believed from the biggest setbacks, you can get some of the biggest breakthroughs and I felt it today out there on the golf course. I had in mind Padraig and I knew today was my day.”

“I didn’t know what it was going to be but I knew we were coming to a special place, I knew I got my breakthrough win here and it’s a very special place for my family,” Rahm continued.

“The fact my parents were able to come, I got out of Covid protocols early, I just felt like the stars were aligning.”

Rory McIlroy’s bid for a first major title since 2014 was looking good at one point, but back-to-back shockers on the 11th and 12th destroyed his chances.

