Colin Morikawa wins The Open and Champion Golfer of the Year

An incredible win for the Open debutant.

Colin Morikawa has won The Open and Champion Golfer of the Year at Royal St George’s.

Morikawa (aged 24) was run close by Jordan Speith, but performed calmly under pressure when it mattered most to ensure that he would not be caught.

He shot a -4 (66), making him the first Open debutant to win since Ben Curtis did so at the same course back in 2003.

Colin Morikawa wins The Open

Speaking after his win, Morikawa said: “To be called the Open Championship winner, to be called the Championship winner of the year, it gives me chills right now. Let’s keep this going. Thank you guys.

He added that he will be having a “few drinks” from the Claret jug to celebrate the victory.

Get someone that looks at you like @collin_morikawa looks at the Claret Jug 😍 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/AvZ7Fe21v1 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

Approximately 32,000 spectators were in attendance at the event.

Rory McIlroy

Elsewhere at The Open, McIlroy had yet another disappointing performance, but insisted that going to the Olympics is “the right thing to do”, despite not being overly patriotic.

He said: “I don’t know if there is much to look forward to. It’s going to be a very different environment.

“I am looking forward to getting another week’s golf in and trying to get my game in shape. There’s not much else to do there — so with 12 hours at the golf course hopefully I get my game into better shape.

“For me at the minute it’s just the process of trying to work my way back to the sort of form and the sort of the level that I know I can play at.

“There are a lot of birdies in there but a lot of bogeys, too. I’ve made 17 birdies this week, which is more than enough to challenge to win this golf tournament.

“I’m not a very patriotic guy, I’m doing it because I think it is the right thing to do.”

Read More About: Colin Morikawa, golf