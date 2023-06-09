Padraig Harrington tweets out about controversial PGA-LIV “merger”

Padraig Harrington has criticised the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger.

Irish golfing legend Padraig Harrington has shared his thoughts on the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger which will see US-based golfers reconnect with those who made the move to Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Headline names like Dustin Johnston, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka infamously joined Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf to enjoy contracts between $100 million and $200 million and significantly bigger prize money.

Their decisions created a split in the golfing world as others remained playing the traditional calendar. Now however, a compromise appears to be on the cards.

An official statement read: “The new entity (name TBD) will implement a plan to grow these combined commercial businesses, drive greater fan engagement and accelerate growth initiatives already underway.

“With LIV Golf in the midst of its second, groundbreaking season, the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF will work together to best feature and grow team golf going forward.”

A few days now since “the merger”. It doesn’t look like a merger or even a hostile takeover as I had once thought. It looks like a deal to stop the lawsuits. The 3 tours seem to keep their status quo at least for the players with no crossover for now. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 9, 2023

Padraig Harrington reacts to LIV “merger”

“A few days now since ‘the merger'”, tweeted the two-time British Open champion, “doesn’t look like a merger or even a hostile takeover as I had once thought.

“It looks like a deal to stop the lawsuits. The 3 tours seem to keep their status quo at least for the players with no crossover for now.

“It was a massive u turn by the PGATour, the question has to be asked why, it certainly wasn’t because the players wanted more money.

“It’s likely the lawsuits or tv deal penalties were putting the tour in financial peril.

Harrington questions new entity.

“PIF clearly didn’t want to be deposed in a lawsuit,” he continued, “They gain a foothold in golf with an opportunity to invest in future business deals. “LIV get a chance to run their league without interference and see if it’s a successful idea or not. The pgatour get control of the schedule and financial security. “So many details still missing especially playing rights for the players. Nobody will have to play where they don’t want to. “Both sides putting a positive spin on their new positions.”

