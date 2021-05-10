Rory McIlroy ends victory drought with win in Wells Fargo Championship

McIlroy won by one shot.

Rory McIlroy won his first tournament on the USA PGA tour in 18 months on Sunday night. The Northern Irishman won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McIlroy finished on 10-under and hit a final round of three-under-par 68 to land his first tournament win since the WGC HSBC Champions in Shanghai in November 2019.

Fell in love with Quail Hollow the first time I played it and knew it was special. From my first win in 2010 to today, each year the fans, staff, city of Charlotte make the week an unforgettable experience. The fans carried me through today. Thank you for the continued support. pic.twitter.com/PZlk1ou5bB — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) May 10, 2021

Rory McIlroy wins the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy, 32, won the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his career and took home a cheque for $1,458,000.

The world number seven picked up a timely victory ahead of the second major of the year, the PGA Championship, which gets underway on May 20.

“It’s awesome. It’s never easy to win out here,” McIlroy said after winning the 19th US PGA tournament of his career.

“To bring the best out of myself, I need this.”@McIlroyRory is thriving with the crowds back. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/VezwfYkcOq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2021

Rory McIlroy ends drought.

“It [the last win] has felt like a long time,” he continued.

“The world is a completely different place. A pandemic, being a father now. This feels awesome. To break the drought and win here again is awesome.”

McIlroy also paid tribute to the spectators in attendance at the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I need this,” he said.

“I feed off the energy so much, maybe here more than anywhere else because this is the only place where I’ve won at three times.”

