“I feel I want to represent the game of golf more than anything else.”

Rory McIlroy has been speaking about his upcoming involvement in the Tokyo Olympics. McIlroy will represent Ireland in the golf tournament at the Games in Japan later this month.

McIlroy, however, was keen to state that he does not feel ‘patriotic’ about his involvement with the Ireland team. Rather, the Northern Irishman has said that he feels he is representing the game of golf.

Rory McIlroy on the Olympics.

“I don’t know if there is much to look forward to. It’s going to be a very different environment,” he said about playing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

McIlroy, 32, was speaking about the Olympics following the Open Championship, where he finished with a score of one over par for a share of 46th place.

The Northern Irishman, currently ranked 11th in the world, has said that he hopes to use the tournament in Japan for practice and to try to improve his game.

“I am looking forward to getting another week’s golf in and trying to get my game in shape. There’s not much else to do there. So, with 12 hours at the golf course, hopefully I get my game into better shape,” he said.

“For me at the minute it’s just the process of trying to work my way back to the sort of form and the sort of the level that I know I can play at.

“There are a lot of birdies in there but a lot of bogeys, too. I’ve made 17 birdies this week, which is more than enough to challenge to win this golf tournament.”

McIlroy on the Olympics: I’m not very patriotic.

McIlroy also stated that he is not ‘very patriotic.’ He missed the 2016 tournament but says his motivation at the 2020 Olympics is to represent the sport of golf.

“I’m not a very patriotic guy, I’m doing it because I think it is the right thing to do.

“I missed it last time [in Rio] and for golf to be an Olympic sport you need your best players there and I feel I want to represent the game of golf more than anything else.”

