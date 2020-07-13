Paul McGinley Provides Great Insight Into Tiger Woods’ Approach To Golf

Paul McGinley has offered a unique insight into Tiger Wood’s approach to golf claiming that the American great will only play courses that suit him as he goes in search of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships.

While competitive Golf returned a month ago, Woods will make his first outing post-lockdown this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods had previously stated that he would be limiting his playing time to put more emphasis on the major championships and Dubliner McGinley gave a unique insight into Woods’ approach claiming he will only play courses that suit him as he goes in search of four more major wins that would put him atop of golf’s all-time major champions list.

“I heard that he’s in really good form,” he told Express Sport.

“He’s working away diligently, nice and quietly and keeping his head down.

“There are no injury issues. I think Muirfield Village will be more about getting a few of the competitive cobwebs out the way because his game is in really good shape.

McGinley added that Woods’ approach post-lockdown has been clever, describing the golfing legend as “measured and calculated”.

“Tiger is clever. He’s approached this post-lockdown in a very patient and constructive manner.

“He’s a great believer in only playing golf courses that suit him and particularly the major championships where he wants to try and get Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors.

“That’s how he decides when he’s going to play and golf courses that suit him and where he feels he can excel.

“As a result, he’s playing in Muirfield Village where he’s won in the past, getting himself ready for the PGA in Harding Park.

“It’s been a very measured, calculated and patient presumption post-lockdown from Woods because he’s got his eye on the big prizes with the three major championships this year.”