‘For Tiger’.

Red top, black trousers, black hat. That attire has, for the past 20 years or so, become synonymous with Tiger Woods.

It has, is and always will be recognised as the 15-time major winner’s signature get-up for the final round of tournaments.

Two years ago, Woods completed one of sport’s greatest comeback tales when he slipped the Masters’ iconic green jacket over his red top for the fifth time, and the first in 14 years.

Tiger Woods tribute.

And while Woods isn’t able to tee it up on this particular Sunday, Woods’ familiar red-and-black ensemble could be seen dotted across the Concession Golf Club in Florida.

As Woods continues to recover from surgery in hospital following his single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday, some of the world’s best golfers have paid tribute by dressing themselves a la Tiger for the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship.

As can be seen in the above tweet, England’s Tommy Fleetwood and big-hitting American Cameron Champ are two of the golfers decked out in red and black.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau also paid tribute to Woods by marking his ball with ‘Tiger’.

World number three Justin Thomas, who is close friends with Woods, harked back to the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open with his choice of apparel. Former world number one Jason Day, another one of Tiger’s closest friends on tour, also partook.

Annika Sorenstam, competing on the LPGA Tour for the first time since 2008, also sported a red-and-black ensemble at the Gainbridge Championship.

‘We should pay tribute every day’ – McIlroy

Speaking earlier in the week, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy said golfers should pay tribute to Woods ‘every day’ for what he has done for the game.

McIlroy said: “You say ‘pay tribute to him.’ He’s not gone. … He’s been in a very bad accident. We’re very lucky that he’s still here. I feel like we should pay tribute to him every day for being on the PGA Tour and what he’s done for golf.”

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Woods was in ‘good spirits’ after receiving ‘follow-up procedures’ to injuries sustained from Tuesday’s serious car crash in California.

Woods was initially sent to Harbor-UCLA Medical Hospital to undergo a ‘long surgical procedure’ and has since been transferred to the nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for ‘continuing orthopaedic care and recovery’.

“The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits,” read a statement on Woods’ official Twitter account.

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days.

“We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy.”

