 Close sidebar

Tiger Woods’ agent releases statement as controversial documentary attracts mixed response

by Matt Gault

The two-part Tiger Woods documentary premieres this weekend in the United States.

In 2018, a book many consider to be the definitive account of Tiger Woods was released.

Simply entitled Tiger Woods, the biography, which meticulously covered the golfer’s rise, fall and comeback, was co-authored by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, and was the product of three years of reporting, which included 400 interviews with more than 250 people.

Packed with fascinating insight into one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, the book received largely positive reviews, although it was denounced by the golfer’s camp, who said it was riddled with “egregious errors.”

Tiger Woods documentary

Following its success, news broke that accomplished filmmaker Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief) was developing a documentary series based on the book.

Now, the finished product, directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek, has arrived.

The two-part look at the 15-time major champion’s professional and personal life premiered in the United States on HBO on Sunday (January 10), with the second instalment set for January 17.

Mixed response

The documentary has attracted a strong response, particularly from Woods’ agent, who slammed the film as “unauthorised” and “salacious”.

“Just like the book it is based off of, the upcoming HBO documentary is just another unauthorised and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time,” said Mark Steinberg, who has represented Woods since 1998.

Elsewhere, Joel Beall, a writer at Golf Digest, described the film as a “mess”, adding that it “errs too often on the salacious.”

ESPN presenter Ashley Brewer called the documentary a “vicious attack” on Woods’ character.

“It was undoubtedbly interesting,” Brewer added in a later tweet. “But felt like a bunch of old friends and neighbors from childhood, who he grew away from, wanted to get together to trash him, expose him and share their memories from decades ago.”

Opinions divided after premiere

There were plenty of negative responses, and some positives assessments too, which can be seen below.

Tiger is currently available on HBO Max in the United States. It does not have a release date in Ireland.

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Dana White urges Conor McGregor to focus on UFC

UFC Hall of Famer loses job for attending Capitol Hill riots

Nice hold talks over loan move for Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard