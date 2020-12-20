Tiger Woods’ 11-year-old son Charlie steals the show in Florida exhibition event

In news that nobody could have seen coming, Tiger Woods’ son is good at golf.

Padraig Harrington said it better than anyone.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s PNC Championship, which sees professional golfers team up with their sons in a two-day exhibition tournament in Florida, the three-time major winner said that Tiger Woods was, for once, second billing.

“This is the first tournament I’ve ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he’s not the star of the show,” Harrington told ESPN.

“He should note that himself. He ain’t the star of the show this week. And that’s very much among the players and the pros. We’re all going down the range, and everybody is stopping to watch Charlie. ‘Move out of the way, Tiger.’ It is incredible the buzz it’s created.”

Like father, like son

Harrington wasn’t wrong. While Team Kuchar – comprised of Matt Kuchar and his 13-year-old son Cameron – lead the way on 14-under-par, Charlie Woods is the name on everyone’s lips.

At 11, Charlie is the youngest competitor in the event’s 25-year history. More importantly, he happens to be Tiger Woods’ son.

His father is a 15-time major champion and, for many, the greatest golfer of all time. No pressure, then.

Charlie Woods is walking in putts. pic.twitter.com/7IAiYwnReV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

But much like Tiger, Charlie seems to relish the gaze of the spotlight.

Playing in the tournament’s scramble format, Team Woods filled the highlights reel during the first round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Orlando.

The father-and-son pair were eight-under-par through nine holes, and while the fireworks faded during their second nine, Charlie’s considerable talent had already set social media alight.

Eagle for Team Woods. 🦅 -3 thru 3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mtxecAh5k5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

11 years old. Plenty of power. 💪 pic.twitter.com/2Uho7v6uYR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

Speaking after the round, proud dad Tiger said: “Well we just made sure that we had fun, and we did. Having the entire Thomas family out there, the conversations we had, it was priceless.

“He [Charlie] enjoyed being out there. That fact that we got off to such a quick start helped. He hit some incredible shots that he carried over from the range. You still have to put the ball from point A to point B, that’s what Charlie is learning and what he’ll get better at.”

Tiger turns 45 on December 30. He is very much in the autumn of his career. But, on the evidence of what we have seen in Florida, the Woods golfing legacy will be in safe hands.

