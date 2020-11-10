The Masters tee times: Lowry grouped with Tiger, McIlroy out with Johnson

The Masters tee times for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday have been revealed.

The Masters tee times for the opening two rounds at Augusta have been confirmed – and there are some hugely interesting three-balls to look forward to.

Defending champion Tiger Woods, hoping to claim a record-equalling sixth green jacket this week after his memorable 2019 triumph, has been grouped with Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

Lowry is aiming to add a second major title to his collection after claiming last year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush. US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree makes up the Woods-Lowry grouping.

Rory McIlroy, who will complete a career grand slam with victory this week, has world number one Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay for company during the first two rounds.

Cork native James Sugrue, who received an invite after winning last year’s British Amateur, will head out with two-time Masters winner Jose Maria Olazabal and American Andrew Putnam.

Graeme McDowell, who completes the Irish contingent, is grouped with South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and American Nate Lashley.

In one of the marquee groupings, US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau – one of the favourites this week – is alongside Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen, who finished runner-up to Bubba Watson at the 2012 Masters.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who finished second to Tiger last year, features alongside Justin Thomas and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Check out the full Masters tee times below. Times listed are local – add five hours on to get the Irish time.

