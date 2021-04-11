The Masters: Shane Lowry bemoans ‘stupid errors’ after up-and-down third round

“I feel like I’ve made an awful lot of stupid errors.”

Shane Lowry has been speaking about his frustrations after carding a third-round 72 at the Masters to leave himself 11 shots adrift of leader Hideki Matsuyama.

Lowry carded three birdies and three bogeys during a weather-affected Saturday and sits in a high-profile group of players on level-par, alongside three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, fellow Open champion Francesco Molinari and world number three Jon Rahm.

Lowry has shown signs of encouraging form this week but has been unable to break 70, and expressed his dismay at the ‘stupid errors’ that have kept him away from the top of the leaderboard.

Shane Lowry.

When asked about what has pleased him the most and least about his game this week, Lowry said: “I feel like every golfer I’ll answer the bad one first.

“I feel like I’ve made an awful lot of stupid errors, hit wrong clubs, not wrong clubs, just wrong decisions, just bad decisions a few times this week that have really cost me.

“My start yesterday, like I played lovely the first day, shot 1-under, very happy with that, and then I go out and I start double bogey-bogey yesterday, and that’s just stupid. It really is.

Owed a fresh one? 🍺 Shane Lowry disappointed a patron at Augusta after knocking his drink over during the second round of #TheMasters 📺 Watch live now on Sky Sports #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/gKiro3CySR — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 9, 2021

“Standing there in the middle of the 1st fairway with wedge in my hand and the whole of Augusta to the right and I miss it left, which is the only place you can’t miss it, which it’s kind of inexcusable. Then I bogey the 2nd, and same, middle of the fairway with a wedge on No. 7 yesterday, as well.

“Just got my round back on track, made a couple of nice pars on 4 and 5 and then played 6 well and then hit a great shot down on 7, and you’re only trying to hit it into that bowl left of that flag, and left it short and made bogey again, and that kind of frustrates me.”

Lowry admits that he will not be tempted into flag-hunting in his final round but hopes to reach the turn in 32 before tackling the back nine, which always delivers drama on Sunday.

“Well, the thing is it’s so difficult out there that you still need to be quite conservative out there,” added the Open champion.

“You still need to be middle of the greens, pars, make your chances when you get them, and hopefully shoot a good score at the end of the day.

“I’m not going to go out and go after every flag. If I go out and somehow turn in 4-under tomorrow, we all know what can happen on the back nine at Augusta.

Watch every shot of the third-round 65 that gave Hideki Matsuyama the 54-hole lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/JgJAX031wT — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2021

“We just have to see what the leaders do this evening, and I don’t know if they’re going to finish or whatever, but we just have to see what happens, what the number is going to be.

“My guess is the winning number, I don’t know the forecast, is going to be like 8, 9, 10-under, so do I see myself shooting 62 around here tomorrow? Not really, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Lowry is 11 back of Matsuyama, who shot a blistering third-round 65 to open up a commanding four-shot lead heading into the final round.

Read More About: shane lowry, The Masters