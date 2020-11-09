The Masters confirm major rule change ahead of 2020 tournament

An interesting break from tradition.

Augusta National Golf Club has announced a major rule change for this year’s Masters tournament.

Tournament organisers on Monday announced that the cut at this week’s tournament will see the top 50 golfers plus ties make it through to the weekend.

This is a fairly radical break from the Masters’ traditional 10-shot rule, which for years saw every player within 10 shots of the leader qualify for Saturday and Sunday’s rounds, regardless of their position on the leaderboard.

For example, last year saw, when Tiger Woods won, 65 out of an 87-strong field make the cut at the end of Friday’s second round.

“Beginning with the 2020 Masters Tournament, the low 50 players and ties will qualify for the final 36 holes,” read the announcement from Augusta National.

“This is the first change to the cut since 2013.” The sun rises on Masters Monday. #themasters pic.twitter.com/FNzHuRCNik — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 9, 2020 The 10-shot rule was introduced in 1962. In 2013, the cut was expanded to the lowest 50 players and those within shots of the leader plus ties.

This is the latest in a series of alterations enforced on this year’s tournament by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the major being played in November as opposed to its usual April slot, there will be no fans permitted through the gates this week.

The move to an autumn date also means significantly less daylight with tee times being pushed up this year as a result.

Also on Monday, tournament organisers confirmed that 2017 champion Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from the field after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Spaniard, who edged out Justin Rose to triumph three years ago, will not be replaced in the field.

Read More About: golf, The Masters