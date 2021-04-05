The Masters: Brooks Koepka delivers perfect mic-drop response to analyst’s injury claim

The former world number one definitely let him know about that one.

Back in March, speculation mounted that Brooks Koepka would be forced to miss The Masters due to a knee injury.

The four-time major winner, who finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at Augusta in 2019, has not played since his tied-second place finish at the WGC-Workday Championship at the end of February.

However, Koepka was on site at Augusta on Sunday as he ramps up preparations for his bid to add a green jacket to his two US Opens and two PGA Championship victories.

Golf media: “I feel like there isn’t as much buzz around the Masters considering we just had one in November” Jordan Spieth: hold my beer Brooks Koepka: and hold my Michelob ultra — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) April 4, 2021

“If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn’t have shown up,” Koepka told reporters on Sunday.

“I feel I can win. I’ll play, I’ll play. I’ll be all right.”

Koepka added that he has been doing around seven hours of rehab on his neck and knee in an attempt to regain his fitness for the year’s first major.

As per Golfweek, the former world number one hit balls on the driving range alongside Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Brian Gay before playing a four-hole practice round with Hovland.

Brooks Koepka.

“We were hopeful we would be here at Augusta,” the 30-year-old added. “Couple bad days of rehab or anything like that it sets you back pretty quick.

“The goal was to play Augusta. Here we are.”

Koepka also found time to delight Golf Twitter on Sunday as he delivered the perfect mic-drop response to comments made by Brad Faxon in March.

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Faxon, who has worked as an analyst for NBC and Fox since retiring, was asked about Koepka’s injury during an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio in March.

Brad Faxon on Brooks Koepka, via @SiriusXMPGATOUR: “I’ve heard rumors he’s out for 6-8 months.” pic.twitter.com/mypItGjcjA — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 23, 2021

“I think this is a really tough question to answer,” said Faxon.

“There were rumors around here, the Honda Classic was last week where I live, I was on the range with caddies and talking, and I have instructor friends, I think this injury is way more serious than Koepka’s letting on.

“I’ve heard, you know, patella injury, post collateral ligament, PCL. I’ve dealt with multiple ACL injuries, and I’ve heard rumours he’s out for six to eight months.”

Having overcome his injury just a few weeks after Faxon's comments, Koepka had the perfect response

It seems like Koepka is fired-up and ready to challenge for the Masters. Given his pre-knee injury form, that may spell bad news for the rest of the field at Augusta.

