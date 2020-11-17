Shane Lowry had the perfect response to watching Tiger Woods’ Masters nightmare

A touch of class from Shane Lowry.

On Thursday, it looked as though Tiger Woods was ready to put up a stout defence of his Masters title.

The 15-time major winner strolled onto an autumnal Augusta having played just one tournament since the US Open in September and proceeded to shoot a bloodless 68.

It seemed ominous. But even against a strangely toothless Augusta, brought to its knees by runaway winner Dustin Johnson, Woods struggled from there on in.

The five-time Masters champion carded 71 and 72 in his second and third rounds before unravelling in astonishing fashion at the famously treacherous par-three 12th on Sunday.

Last year, Woods skilfully avoided Rae’s Creek as his challengers frittered away their chances of winning the green jacket.

This time, however, it was the former world number one’s turn to fall victim to the swirling wind.

After misjudging the elements, Woods dumped his tee shot in the water. Then, from the drop zone, his third spun back into the water after landing short of the pin.

Here’s a supercut of Tiger Woods’ 10 on the par-3 12th today. https://t.co/OaZFTSdOiE pic.twitter.com/Ezk92HHBid — dhm (@dhm) November 15, 2020

But it only got worse. His fifth went long into the bunker before he skinned his sixth back into the creek.

Eventually, Woods tapped in a for a 10, the highest score he has ever taken on a hole in his PGA Tour career.

Of course, Tiger being Tiger, he refused to throw in the towel and somehow managed to birdie five of his last six holes to salvage a 76, a respectable score given the circumstances.

‘What a finish’ – Shane Lowry

The whole thing left Open champion Shane Lowry hugely impressed.

“Look, he had a bit of a disaster on that hole, didn’t he?” Lowry, who made a two on the 12th while playing with Woods, told reporters.

“I’m not going to stand here and talk about it like he hit a couple of balls in the water and hit a really tricky bunker shot there.

“This is what Augusta is when the wind is up like this… Yeah, look, it happened, and what a finish. He seemed to hit every shot stone dead then for the rest of the round.

“I mean, he’s Tiger Woods, isn’t he? He’s the best of all time. You know, I don’t think it matters to him whether he finishes 30th or third here. A win is all he’s looking for.

“Like us all, he’s out there giving it his best. He didn’t intend on making a 10, like none of us do intend on hitting bad shots or making big numbers or making bogeys or three-putting the last to feel like an absolute idiot coming off the course, but it is what it is.”

Lowry’s bang on with his assessment. Any player could make a 10 at that hole, but there are few who could respond with five birdies in the next six.

Even at his lowest ebb, Tiger Woods still manages to seem hugely impressive.

He’ll be back at Augusta in April, and something tells us he won’t be short with his tee shot at 12. In any of the four rounds.

