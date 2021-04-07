‘I was driving home thinking that’s all he cared about’ – Rory McIlroy tells brilliant story about visiting Tiger Woods

“The other stuff must have been like practice. That’s a cool perspective to have.”

Rory McIlroy has said his drive to add more major championships to his trophy cabinet was intensified by a recent trip to visit the injured Tiger Woods.

McIlroy, who has not won a major since 2014, said he was offered fresh perspective after calling in to check on Woods, who is recovering at his home in Florida after being involved in a serious car accident in February.

Woods has won 15 majors during his illustrious career, including five Masters titles with McIlroy still searching for the first green jacket he needs to complete the full suite of golf’s most prestigious titles after previous wins in the US Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship.

“I went over to Tiger’s house a few weeks ago to see him and in his family room he’s got his trophy cabinet,” recalled McIlroy during his pre-Masters press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s his 15 major trophies. I said, ‘that’s really cool. Where are all the [non-major trophies]?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ I go, ‘what?’ He said, ‘yeah, my mom has some and a few are in the office and a few are wherever.

“I was driving home and I was thinking, I mean; that’s all he cared about. All he cared about. So how easy must that have felt for him to win all the others? That was just always in my mind, he talked about [how] these are the four weeks that matter. So the weeks that didn’t matter, you know, he racked them up at a pretty fast clip.”

Woods has often spoken about peaking in time for the majors and built his schedule in a way that allowed him to maximise his chances of prevailing during the four most important tournaments of the year.

It is an approach that McIlroy will follow more stringently in the coming years as he tries to narrow the gap between himself and Woods.

“I was just thinking to myself, how easy must that have felt for him if all he cared about were four weeks a year,” added McIlroy.

“The other stuff must have been like practice. That’s a cool perspective to have.”

“I spent a couple hours with him, which was nice. It was good to see him. It was good to see him in decent spirits. When you hear of these things and you look at the car and you see the crash, you think he’s going to be in a hospital bed for six months.

“But he was actually doing better than that. A few of us that live down in south Florida went to see him. I’m sure he appreciates that. Everyone would love to see him back out here again.

“I think myself, JT, Rickie [Fowler], DJ, Brooks [Koepka], all those guys down there, we all have a responsibility to try to keep his spirits up and keep him going and try to get him back out here.

“I know he’d love to be here and I’m sure he’s going to put everything he has into trying to be ready to play here next year.”

