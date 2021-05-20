The PGA Championship at Kiawah Island should make for a great watch this week.

The first major of 2021 delivered drama and memorable moments in spades as Hideki Matsuyama became Japan’s first major champion with victory at the Masters.

Now it’s time for the PGA Championship, which is being held at Kiawah Island for the first time since 2012.

Rory McIlroy won that tournament by a whopping eight shots, and with the Northern Irishman having returned to the winners’ enclosure at Quail Hollow two weeks ago, it seems likely that he will contend for his fifth major crown in South Carolina this week.

Rory McIlroy ended his 18-month drought with victory at Quail Hollow.

Of course, it is a major championship, so the 32-year-old will need to edge out the world’s elite if he is to end his seven-year major drought (he will also need to once again bring the monstrous Ocean Course to its knees; if played to its maximum length of 7,876 yards, it will be the longest course in major championship history).

McIlroy will at least be able to keep a close eye on two of the players also tipped to be in the mix this week as Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas make up a mouthwatering three-ball.

Shane Lowry, who has shown glimpses of better form this year with top-10 finishes at the Players Championship and RBC Heritage, will have the company of world number one Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

Naturally, Jordan Spieth will dominate a lot of the coverage while out on the course. Like McIlroy, Spieth ended his long overdue wait for a win with victory at the Valero Texas Open in April.

The three-time major winner, who will complete the career grand slam were he to triumph this week, will play alongside former US Open champion Webb Simpson and promising young Californian Will Zalatoris during the first two days.

Top-ranked European Jon Rahm (world number three) tees it up alongside England’s Tommy Fleetwood and former Masters winner Patrick Reed.

As a former winner of this event, Padraig Harrington is in the field and the European Ryder Cup captain is part of three-ball that also includes Phil Mickelson and Jason Day, PGA Championship winners in 2005 and 2015 respectively.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa’s three-ball includes Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau.

PGA Championship 2021 round one tee times (Irish times)

Thursday – starting round at the first hole.

Round two tee times.

Friday – starting round at the first hole.

Friday – starting round at the 10th hole.

