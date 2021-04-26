Cameron Champ hits shot at Zurich Classic with alligator just yards away from him

“That’s not a prop, I can promise you.”

Cameron Champ found himself in a sticky situation on Saturday.

Playing at the Zurich Classic, the two-time PGA Tour winner hit his tee shot at TPC Louisana’s 18th hole into the water.

As per the rules, Champ accepted a penalty, dropped a ball and prepared to play his third shot.

However, the big-hitting American’s pre-shot routine was complicated by the presence of an alligator just a few yards away from him.

Bunkers and rough are one thing. A potentially hungry or intimidated reptile is another.

Here’s why you don’t hit into the water @TPCLouisiana. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/IFXu1iTbNN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 24, 2021

“Is the gator giving him a ruling?” Nick Faldo said on the CBS broadcast.

“That’s not a prop, I can promise you,” said analyst Dottie Pepper.

Anyway, Champ emerged from his meeting with the gator unscathed and later played down the whole thing.

“It wasn’t that bad,” he said after Saturday’s third round. “He was maybe 20 feet, but still, he was a little guy. I was kind of making sure he wasn’t going to…”

Cameron Champ.

“I think the alligator wanted a piece of him after he hit it in the water,” Finau, Champ’s partner in the pairs event, joked.

“Yeah, probably so,” Champ replied.

Champ and Finau had led after Friday’s second round in Louisana. However, they were unable to maintain their position at the top of the leaderboard.

After struggling on Sunday, they finished in a tie for 17th, six shots adrift of Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith and South African pair Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Leishman and Smith won on the first play-off hole.

“It’s been a pretty cool week,” said Smith. “Played some really solid golf. It was really tough. That back nine was brutal, but we hung in there and we won.”

“It’s amazing,” added Leishman.

“Not very often you get to celebrate together. You celebrate with your caddie and your team, but to be able to do it with a fellow player and a mate, it’s as good as it gets, really.

“This is a pretty special win.”

The Aussies seal the deal at the @Zurich_Classic. Cameron Smith and @MarcLeish are victorious on the first playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/uhtJhBxFvX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 25, 2021

