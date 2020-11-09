The clubs Bryson DeChambeau is hitting into Augusta’s greens ahead of The Masters

This man means business.

This year, no golfer has attracted as much controversy as Bryson DeChambeau.

Following the 2019 season, the 27-year-old American did something radical. In his quest to overpower golf courses, DeChambeau gained over 40 pounds in body weight, helped by a diet that included seven protein shakes a day and daily gruelling sessions in his home gym.

DeChambeau’s detractors have argued that smashing the ball close to 400 yards off the tee has taken the skill out of the game.

Whatever they think, however, nobody can argue with the results. This year, DeChambeau has posted 11 top-10s in 18 events.

In July, he clinched his sixth PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

And oh yeah, he strolled to a six-stroke victory at the US Open while bringing the much-feared Winged Foot course in New York to its knees.

DeChambeau hasn’t played much since capturing his maiden major title in September, instead focusing on what he has called ‘speed training’ ahead of The Masters.

Amazing feeling after so much hard work has gone into this transformation of my game and outlook. Thank you to my fans, team and sponsors for sticking with me. And thank you to the @USGA, @usopengolf and Winged Foot for an incredible test. So honored to have won my 1st major here pic.twitter.com/75OEogzMtc — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) September 21, 2020

His aim is to achieve a 200mph swing speed with a 48-inch driver (the average length for a PGA Tour player’s driver is closer to 44 inches).

DeChambeau has also, crucially, been getting in some reps around Augusta. In fact, according to Carl Paulson, a host on PGA Tour Radio, the US Open champ played a practice round last week with 1988 Masters winner Sandy Lyle.

And according to Lyle, DeChambeau was effectively reducing Augusta to a pitch-and-putt with the distances he was producing from the tee.

These are the clubs the Scot claimed DeChambeau was hitting into the greens when they teed it up together.

Hole 1 (445-yard Par 4): Sand wedge

Hole 2 (575-yard Par 5): 8 iron

Hole 3 (350-yard Par 4): Overhit the green with a 3-wood off the tee

Hole 8 (570-yard Par 5): 7 iron

Hole 9 (460-yard Par 4): Sand wedge

Hole 13 (510-yard Par 5): 3-wood off the tee, 7-iron into the green

Hole 15 (530-yard Par 5): 9-iron

What’s Bryson going to be hitting into the greens at The Masters?@CarlPaulsonGolf got an inside peak from Sandy Lyle during a recent practice round Lyle played w/ DeChambeau at Augusta. pic.twitter.com/KVZqK8A2Rl — Masters Radio on SiriusXM (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) November 3, 2020

Although the third hole plays downhill, if he is flying the green with a 3-wood, we can expect to see some drives threatening the 400-yard barrier from DeChambeau this week.

For those who have been closely following his progress, these distances won’t come as much of a surprise.

This year, DeChambeau has averaged 344.4 yards off the tee, 13 yards more than the second-longest player on tour, Taylor Pendrith.

To further contextualise, DeChambeau has on average been 19 yards longer off the tee than Rory McIlroy, who can really move it out there.

Distance race continues… Bryson DeChambeau reaches 211 ball speed, 403.1 yards of carry. That’s not a typo. pic.twitter.com/iwVNqW0C54 — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) October 23, 2020

With such unprecedented firepower, provided he can keep it straight, the world number six will be a tough man to beat.

