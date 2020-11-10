Smashing drives and sinkin’ shakes.

It takes a lot for a golfer to steal the majority of the spotlight away from Tiger Woods.

But when The Masters begins on Thursday, most eyes will be on Bryson DeChambeau, not the defending champion.

While Tiger will naturally attract a significant level of interest, the majority of onlookers will be more intrigued to see how DeChambeau fares.

That is because, quite frankly, the reigning US Open champion has the firepower to essentially turn Augusta National into a glorified pitch-and-putt.

DeChambeau has been golf’s most talked-about figure this year. In a bid to dramatically alter his game, the 27-year-old Californian decided to transform his body.

To do this, he pumped iron pretty much every day during lockdown and followed a hefty, 6,000-calorie diet that helped him pack on 45 pounds.

‘The Scientist’ is now ready to overpower Augusta’s hallowed fairways. With a month of ‘speed training’ behind him, his swing speed may reach 200mph this week. In other words, 400-yard drives are very much in play.

While DeChambeau’s ‘bomb and gouge’ approach has attracted its fair share of detractors from those wary of power off the tee becoming too much of an advantage, the results speak for themselves.

Since golf returned from its pandemic-enforced break in June, DeChambeau has won twice, including a remarkable six-shot victory at the US Open, where his gargantuan drives made short work of the notoriously difficult Winged Foot set-up in New York.

Of course, while DeChambeau has followed an intense weightlifting program, his physical transformation can largely be attributed to his diet.

The DeChambeau diet:

Here is what the seven-time PGA Tour winner gets through on a daily basis.

Breakfast: Four eggs, five pieces of bacon, toast, two protein shakes

Snack: GoMacro protein bar

Lunch: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, protein shake

Mid-round snacks: At least two protein shakes out on the golf course

Post-round snack: Another protein shake

Dinner: Steak, potatoes

Evening snack: Two protein shakes

So, yeah, that’s a lot of protein shakes. DeChambeau estimates a daily intake of around 3,500 calories, and it certainly has not left him looking sluggish on the course.

Explaining his diet, DeChambeau previously said via Golf.com: “Well, I’ll start off by saying I don’t necessarily eat anything or everything I want.

“There is this overlying principle of a two-to-one carb-to-protein ratio, so that is first and foremost. I try and retain that throughout the whole day with everything I eat and drink.”