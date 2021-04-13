Billy Horschel apologises for ‘conduct that may have crossed the line’ during Masters final round

“I am and have always been a fiery competitor.”

Billy Horschel had an eventful week at the Masters. On Saturday, the American was the talk of Golf Twitter after his trials and tribulations of Augusta’s 13th hole; slipping down a slope barefoot before playing a shot out of the water.

During Sunday’s final round, however, Horschel wasn’t quite as jovial during a closing 76.

The world number 18 could be seen furiously and repeatedly slamming his club into his bag as he vented his frustrations.

And with the clip having gained traction on social media, Horschel has felt compelled to address the incident.

Writing on Instagram, Horschel said: “One last thing, I am and have always been a fiery competitor. That will never change. I try and conduct myself to the highest level every day. I support and congratulate my fellow playing partners on a regular basis throughout the round.

“Unfortunately, the fire inside me sometimes runs hot when I’m not getting the most out of my game. This leads to some instances (fewer as I get older) where my conduct is not what I wish to show, especially as a role model to the younger generation.

“As my fellow tour pros know, Augusta National can drive any sane person crazy with swirling winds and green complexes! I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line.

“I am always trying to improve and do better; as a golfer, husband, father, or as a human being.

“I am a perfectionist at heart, always striving for perfection, knowing that it is not truly attainable but understanding that striving for perfection will ultimately make me better in the long run. Hopefully, some runs are shorter than others!

“Congratulations to my buddy Hideki [Matsuyama] on winning The Masters! Unbelievable!! First men’s major for him and Japan! Couldn’t happen at a better time with Olympics in Japan this year! By the way, if you didn’t know, the entire country of Japan are golf fanatics!”

Horschel had come into the Masters in hot form after winning the WGC-Matchplay at the end of March.

However, his final-round frustrations left him in a tie for 50th at Augusta, 18 shots behind the winner Matsuyama.

