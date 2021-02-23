Tiger Woods hospitalised with ‘multiple leg injuries’ after single-car accident

Share and Enjoy !

Tiger Woods has been involved in a car accident.

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been hospitalised after being involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old’s vehicle was found overturned and the American had to be cut out from the wreckage using the “jaws of life”.

The 15 time Major winner is said to have suffered “multiple leg injuries” and is currently undergoing surgery.

Woods manager offers an update.

Mark Steinberg, who serves as Woods’ manager, spoke to Golf Digest following the incident.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg revealed.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021

Additionally, a statement from the LA County Sheriff’s Department reads as follows:

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

“Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by the Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

