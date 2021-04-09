Shane Lowry admits he was surprised by position after Masters first round

Shane Lowry admitted that he was left “disappointed” with himself over the par 5s that he played on the first day of the Masters at Augusta.

Despite this, however, the Offaly man was quite satisfied with his opening round at the tournament which leaves him in a tie for eighth place.

Lowry is among a group of five players who finished at one-under yesterday but he was unhappy about a few errors during his back-nine.

This birdie was a bit of a head scratcher! 😂🤨 -1 after the opening round @themasters pic.twitter.com/Hd8CoHvcvo — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 8, 2021

Shane Lowry.

Lowry admitted to being “surprised” to find himself eighth on the leaderboard after the first day of play at the Masters.

“I was surprised when I came in and saw I was lying tied eighth, especially playing with Rosey and what he was doing,” Lowry said.

“I even said to him inside; he didn’t do anything outrageous, he didn’t hole many long putts or chip in. It was just very solid. It was a joy to watch that round of golf.

Rose -7

Matsuyama -3

Harman -3

Zalatoris -2

Simpson -2

Reed -2

Bezuidenhout -2

Lowry -1 A stunning opening 65 from Justin Rose on Day 1 has him clear at Augusta. Shane Lowry opened with a one under 71. We're back from 8pm tonight on eir sport 1! #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/XWljAM9Y5J — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 9, 2021

“I know Justin (Rose) shot seven under but apart from him, the scoring is showing how much of a grind it was.

“I feel like I played good. I made a couple of bad errors on 10 and 15. They were a bit silly. But I was very proud of myself the way I hung on.

“The golf course – I have never seen it like that. It was great, I loved it. I have always wanted to play Augusta like this in the Masters. (It was) firm and fast with putts getting away from you.”

Although Lowry was generally pleased with his performance from yesterday, the 34-year-old admitted that he will need to improve to perform something “special” this weekend.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I played the par-5s in one-over today and I still shot one-under,” Lowry said.

“I need to play them better for the rest of the week if I’m going to have a chance to do something special here this weekend.”

