Women’s Irish Open: TV info, tee times and Irish interest for 2022 event

2022 Women’s Irish Open.

The Women’s Irish Open makes its return after a decade, when the competition takes place at Dromoland Castle in Co. Clare this weekend.

The occasion will mark the first time women’s professional golf is played in Ireland since 2012, when the last Irish Open was played at Killeen Castle in Co. Meath.

This time, home supporters have genuine hopes of an Irish winner, with Leona Maguire being the bookmakers’ favourite to win the prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about the action this weekend…

When does the Women’s Irish Open take place?

The 2022 Women’s Irish Open takes place from Thursday September 22nd until Sunday September 25th.

⛳️ The day is almost here ⛳️ Here is our village plan, as you can see it's full of food stalls, entertainment and fun for the kids. We can't wait to welcome you to @GolfDromoland #WIO2022 pic.twitter.com/AakdjwsobJ — Women's Irish Open (@WomensIrishOpen) September 10, 2022

How can I watch it on TV?

The competition will be broadcast by both RTE and Sky Sports this year, with the RTE News Channel showing the action from 3pm until 6pm on Thursday and Friday.

RTE 2 will then take over the coverage on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, while Sky Sports Mix will show the action across the weekend, with Sky Sports Golf taking over on Saturday.

You will also be able to stream the tournament on RTE Player and the SkyGo app.

What is the Irish interest?

Leona Maguire enters the competition as favourite to win, as she looks to continue her rise to the top of the women’s game.

Currently ranked at 18th in the world, the Solheim Cup winner will be joined by leading Irish amateurs, including Aideen Walsh.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will be released in due course.

Read More About: leona maguire