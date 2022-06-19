US Open tee times as Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power remain in contention

US Open tee times.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power remain in contention at the US open and both have prime tee times for Irish viewers.

McIlroy will start the round three shots off joint-leaders Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick, with the Co. Down golfer sitting on a score of -1 after three days of play in Massachusetts. Power, meanwhile, is on +1 as his meteoric rise of the golf ranks continues apace.

The Waterford man will get his final round underway alongside Matthew NeSmith at 6.34pm Irish time, before McIlroy takes to the course at 7.12pm.

Rory McIlroy on US Open progress.

“It was one of the toughest days on a golf course I’ve had in a long time,” McIlroy said after his round three showing.

“I just needed to grind it out, and I did on the back nine. To play that back nine at even par today was a really good effort, I thought – kept myself in the tournament.

I’m sort of going home thinking that I held this round together when it could have got away from me quickly.”

How has that not gone in?! 🤯 A putt for par from Rory McIlroy on the second that simply wouldn't drop into the hole! 👇 pic.twitter.com/KkS2X9u5Y2 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2022

Seamus Power.

“Overall I am pleased,” Power said of his impressive 70 in round 3. “It was a funny day. I really struggled at the start. I was hitting it all over the place and then played very nicely in the middle but it was just tough.

“I feel like the greens changed speed once you got to the higher part of the course on like the 14th and I three-putted 17 from about 35 feet so I was disappointed with that. But I made a nice up and down on 18 after just missing the green right so overall I am pretty pleased.

Seamus Power gets back to even par with an eagle 🦅 (via @USOpenGolf)pic.twitter.com/0uOUam0ZqR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2022

“It’s tough out there today. There is no way around it you’ve got a hit good shots and you’ve got to judge the conditions right. It’s one of those courses that requires you to be quite accurate and obviously when it’s blowing, okay it’s only 15 miles an hour, but it’s tough to do that.”

All of the action from round 4 of the US Open can be found on Sky Sports Golf , with coverage getting underway at 2pm.

Read More About: Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, us open