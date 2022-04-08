US Masters: Irish tee times for Friday at Augusta

US Masters: Friday tee times.

The 2022 US Masters enters day two on Friday, with the four Irish representatives hoping to build on their opening round at Augusta.

While much of the Masters talk this year has been dominated by another Tiger Woods comeback, everyone else in field has been going about their business very much under the radar.

Masters latest ahead of Friday.

Sung-jae Im holds the lead after the first day, with the South Korean currently on -5, one shot ahead of Cameron Smith in second.

While Woods takes his place in the top 10 on -1, the best of the Irish can be found on +1, a score which both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry sit on.

Further down the leaderboard, Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington are both on +2, although the Dubliner did provide one of the most memorable moments of the day with a par-saving putt on the sixth.

67 feet for par and a patron roar for Padraig Harrington on No. 6. #themasters pic.twitter.com/b7zwrNI8im — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

Shane Lowry: “I got punished.”

After shooting a 73, 2019 British Open winner Lowry told RTE that he hopes things will improve for him on Friday.

“Hopefully that’s my bad round out of the way and hopefully I can shoot three better rounds than that,” the Offaly native said.

“With the forecast for Friday and Saturday, the course will dry out and that will make it tricky.

“I need to sit back with Bo [Martin] and Neil [Manchip] and look at how the day went. It’s easy to stand here and be disappointed with how that finished [double bogey at 15].

“I think if I look at it, I played some really nice golf in amongst a few bad shots. I got really punished for the bad shots.”

Irish tee times.

Lowry will be the last of the Irish to take to the course on Friday, coming out at 6.08pm Irish time alongside Kevin Na and Max Homa,

Power will be the first of the Irish out at 2.06pm, followed by McIlroy at 3.45pm Harrington at 4.18pm.

The leader Im will be out at 2.39pm, while the Tiger Woods-watchers on these shores will have to wait until 6.41pm to see their hero in action.

