The Open tee times: Shane Lowry begins defence on Thursday morning

The Open tee times have been released.

Shane Lowry has been given a tee time of 9.58 am on Thursday, as he begins his defence of the Open Championship he won at Portrush in 2019.

Lowry has had the privilege of holding on to the Claret Jug for two years after the 2020 Open Championship was cancelled due to the pandemic.

What drama will we see here on Sunday afternoon? 🏆 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/6W9CwS8of3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 13, 2021

Shane Lowry shares tee time with Jon Rahm.

The Offaly man will get the defence of his title underway alongside recently-crowned U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and 2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen at 9.58 am.

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington will follow at 12.42 pm when he tees off with Brad Kennedy of Australia and Englishman Sam Forgan.

It will be an afternoon start on Thursday for Rory McIlroy, as his latest attempt to win a fifth major gets underway at 3.21 pm.

Darren Clarke, another previous Open champion, will tee off at 8.25 am.

Previous Irish winners of The Open.

Golfers from the island of Ireland have enjoyed great success at The Open in recent years.

Harrington won two consecutive Claret Jugs in 2008 and 2009 before Clarke won the trophy in 2011 and McIlroy took it home in 2014.

Irish sports fans will never forget the most recent Open Championship when Shane Lowry stormed to victory at Portrush in 2019.

The Open will be held at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in England this year and there will be high hopes that one of the aforementioned golfers will take the Claret Jug back across the Irish Sea once more.

You’ll be able to watch all of the drama on Sky Sports from Thursday to Sunday.

A full list of tee times for the 2021 Open Championship first round can be found below…

0635 R Bland, A Sullivan, M Armitage

0646 Chan Kim (USA), J Harding (Rsa), Haotong Li (Chn)

0657 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), G Fernandez-Castano (Esp), x-A Gallegos (Arg)

0708 A Noren (Swe), JC Ritchie (Rsa), R Mansell

0719 D Burmester (Rsa), D Willett, x-L Shepherd

0730 C Bezuidenhout (Rsa), S Horsfield, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

0741 V Hovland (Nor), R Palmer (USA), T Detry (Bel)

0752 P Casey, A Ancer (Mex), I Poulter

0803 B Koepka (USA), J Kokrak (USA), G Higgo (Rsa)

0814 D Berger (USA), J Niemann (Chl), J Dahmen (USA)

0825 D Clarke, B Wiesberger (Aut), x-J Long

0836 C Kirk (USA), M Kinhult (Swe), J Senior

0847 T Gooch (USA), CT Pan (Tpe), J Thomson

0903 E Els (Rsa), G Woodland (USA), x-C Hammer (USA)

0914 S Burns (USA, L Herbert (Aus), J Campillo (Esp)

0925 J Spieth (USA), B DeChambeau (USA), B Grace (Rsa)

0936 B Harman (USA), M Hughes (Can), D Frittelli (Rsa)

0947 V Perez (Fra), K Streelman (USA), G Migliozzi (Ita)

0958 S Lowry, J Rahm (Esp), L Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1009 S Cink (USA), L Westwood, M Kaymer (Ger)

1020 D Johnson (USA), W Zalatoris (USA), J Rose

1031 S Scheffler (USA), S Garcia (Esp), x-Yuxin Lin (Chn)

1042 H English (USA), E Van Rooyen (Rsa), C Reavie (USA)

1053 L Glover (USA), Byeong Hun An (Kor), B Snedeker (USA)

1104 C Tringale (USA), T Kanaya (Jpn), M Schneider (Ger)

1115 L Griffin (USA), R Hoshino (Jpn), C Worsdall

1136 A Rai, P Waring, D Croft

1147 D van Tonder (Rsa), J Janewattananond (Tha), x-C Bring (Den)

1158 H Varner III (USA), B Steele (USA), x-M Schmid (Ger)

1209 T Merritt (USA), A Long (USA), J Ahlers (Rsa)

1220 J Day (Aus), J Luiten (Ned), J Veerman (USA)

1231 J Catlin (USA), R Langasque (Fra), A Pike (Aus)

1242 P Harrington, B Kennedy (Aus), S Forgan

1253 T Finau (USA), B Horschel (USA), A Hadwin (Can)

1304 P Cantlay (USA, M Fitzpatrick, R Fox (Nzl)

1315 F Molinari (Ita), M Leishman (Aus), M Wallace

1326 C Morikawa (USA), C Conners (Can), S Munoz (Col)

1337 J Scrivener (Aus), K Mitchell (USA), x-S Bairstow

1348 C Hoffman (USA), E Grillo (Arg), B Hebert (Fra)

1404 K Bradley (USA), R T Lee (Can), R Cabrera Bello (Esp)

1415 C Ortiz (Mex), B Todd (USA), M Schwab (Aut)

1426 W Simpson (USA), R Henley (USA), S Norris (Rsa)

1437 M Jones (Aus), D Hillier (Nzl), M Siem (Ger)

1448 P Mickelson (USA), T Hatton, K Kisner (USA)

1459 X Schauffele (USA), R MacIntyre, R Fowler (USA)

1510 J Thomas (USA), T Fleetwood, A Scott (Aus)

1521 R McIlroy, P Reed (USA), C Smith (Aus)

1532 H Stenson (Swe), M Homa (USA), M Kuchar (USA)

1543 A Rozner (Fra), R Kinoshita (Jpn), B Hutchinson

1554 K Kitayama (USA), D Lawson (Aus), P Saksansin (Tha)

1605 Y Inamori (Jpn), J Walker (USA), R Celia (Col)

1616 R Karlberg (Swe), R Nagano (Jpn), N Poppleton