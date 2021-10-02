Shane Lowry annoyed by United States players.

Shane Lowry has been speaking about how United States players such as Patrick Cantlay got under his skin during the Ryder Cup last weekend.

Lowry was one of Europe’s few bright sparks as they suffered a disheartening defeat at the hands of their rivals from across the pond.

Patrick Cantlay among those who annoyed Shane Lowry.

The Offaly man provided a memorable moment on the final hole during his fourballs match on Saturday, fist-pumping in celebration as he holed an 11-footer.

While he can be pleased with his overall performance on the course, Lowry has been vocal on the apparent abuse received by Europe’s players and their families across the weekend from United States supporters.

He has now accused the players themselves of bad sportsmanship, with Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in particular being the subject of the 34-year-old’s ire.

Shane Lowry: Cantlay pissed me off.

“Cantlay pissed me off a little bit on the eighth, to be honest,” Lowry is reported to have said, as per The Golf Channel.

“I was lining up my putt and he was riling up the crowd, which I didn’t think was great.In Rome (in 2023), we’ll hopefully win and win in a different style, that’s how I’m looking at it.”

Lowry also took issue with Thomas and DeChambeau’s requests for gimmes, with both players using their putters to demonstrate how close they were to getting in the hole.

Shane Lowry out for revenge in Italy.

“For a start, Bryson Dechambeau’s putter shaft is about 4 feet long so it was definitely not a gimme,” Lowry said.

“Justin Thomas did the same thing and then I did the same thing, but purely because Justin Thomas did it.”I wasn’t giving them anything last week, because I was getting booed

“I was playing with Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday afternoon and he wanted to give them a couple of balls and I said, ‘No, let’s just let them see the ball in.’ It was a bit of gamesmanship from me as well. I was just trying to annoy them and get in their heads as well, but it obviously didn’t work.”

While the mind games didn’t work, Lowry’s talents are sure to be ingrained in the heads of the United States ahead of what should be a feisty rematch in Italy in two years time.

