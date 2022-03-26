Seamus Power tee time for World Match Play knockout stage

Seamus Power tee time.

Seamus Power will tee off against England’s Tyrell Hatton later on Saturday after progressing to the last 16 of the World Match Play in Austin.

Power lost his final group game against Keith Mitchell on Friday, but a victory for Patrick Cantlay over Sungjae Im ensured that the Waterford native topped Group 4 in the 16-man championship.

This result meant that Power will compete in the US Masters at Augusta in April, but before that there’s the more pressing matter of getting past Hatton and booking his place in the last eight.

Hatton won all three of his matches in a group that contained Kim Si-Woo, Daniel Berger and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and he will now face off against Power from 1.4p5m Irish Time and you will be able to watch it all unfold on Sky Sports Golf.

Seamus Power: “My golf has improved.”

“Obviously my golf has improved. That’s what’s changed,” Power said of recent form that has seen him earn a place in the world’s top 50 golfers.

“Things don’t quite seem as hard on the golf course. I kind of had to get some stuff figured out with my game and I was able to figure that out and make some improvement with wedges and putting and that sort of stuff.

“The margins out here are so small. Even this week obviously the top-ranked guys are favoured to go through, but it’s only like a shot per round maybe they might be better than anyone else.

“Those things are small margins, so if you could just make one less mistake, one less good shot, one less putt or one more putt holed and the whole kind of shape of your career can change.”

World Match Play.

Should Power get past Hatton, he will then take his place in a quarter-final match-up against either Scottie Scheffler or Billy Horschel later on Saturday.

The semi-finals and final will take place on Sunday and with formidable names such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa still left in the field, there’s still plenty of work for Power to do. Or, as he may see it, plenty of opportunity to spring a surprise or two.

