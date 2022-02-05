How to watch Seamus Power and Leona Maguire in action this weekend

Seamus Power and Leona Maguire.

Seamus Power and Leona Maguire are both making strides across the Atlantic this weekend as they each lead their respective fields heading into Saturday.

Waterford native Power has been putting in a phenomenal performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, holding a five-shot lead as of Saturday morning Irish time.

It’s the first 36-hole lead of his PGA Tour career and one which was secured by posting an eight-under 64 on Friday, helped by 10 birdies.

“My wedge play was great,” the world number 50 told Sky Sports. “Three or four shots I hit very, very close, and the way I’ve been putting, they were not gimmie birdies, but certainly ones you would expect to make, and it just changes your whole complex of your round, of your score. So that was the most pleasing.”

Leona Maguire shares the lead.

Meanwhile, Maguire is joint-top of the Drive On Championship leaderboard on -13, alongside Marina Alex.

The Cavan native shot a seven-under-par score of 65, including three consecutive birdies and another on the 18th, as she followed up her 66 from Thursday’s opening round.

“The first scoreboard I saw, I kind of caught a glimpse of it on 16, but other than that there are no scoreboards out here – which is not a bad thing,” Maguire said afterwards.

“I kind of feel like we’ve gone back to how it was in college where there were no leaderboards and I never knew where I was, and I’m not going to look at any leaderboards on Saturday, I’m just going to try to post a number.”

How to watch Seamus Power and Leona Maguire.

You’ll be able to see if Power and Maguire can move closer to their respective prizes by tuning in on Saturday.

Live coverage of Power in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will continue on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm, while the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship will be broadcast from 7pm via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, and for free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Read More About: leona maguire, Seamus Power