Ryder Cup 2021 – Start times, TV channel and odds as Europe defends title

Ryder Cup TV details.

The Ryder Cup is back on TV this weekend and it’ll be all the sweeter due to the longer wait.

The 2020 edition of the Ryder Cup was pushed back to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and both teams should be raring to go when the competition gets underway this Friday.

The biennial meeting between Europe and the United States is always one of the most anticipated events on the golf calendar and here’s everything you need to know before the first tee.

When does the Ryder Cup take place?

The 2021 Ryder Cup takes place from Friday September 24th until Sunday September 26th.

Where is the Ryder Cup being held?

This year’s Ryder Cup takes place at Whistling Straits golf course in Wisconsin.

How can I watch the Ryder Cup on TV?

The Ryder Cup format sees the foursome and fourball pairings taking to the course on Friday and Saturday before the competition concludes with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Golf at 1pm on Friday and Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. If you miss any of the action, BBC 2 will have highlights from five minutes past midnight on Friday, midnight on Saturday and 11.20pm on Sunday.

What can we look out for from an Irish point of view?

There will be plenty of Irish interest this year, with Dubliner Padraig Harrington captaining a European team that features Ryder Cup debutant Shane Lowry as well as Rory McIlroy, a veteran of five editions of the competition.

McIlroy has suggested that Team Europe will be looking to Cavan’s Leona Maguire for inspiration following her heroics at the Solheim Cup earlier this month.

“We need to follow the blueprint of what the girls did a few weeks ago,” the four-time Major winner told RTE.

“The way they went about their business I thought they did a really good job of being quite stoic the whole week. They were putting points on the board, not getting too animated or too excited and just getting the job done.

“Leona Maguire was amazing and if we can follow the girls’ example this week we’ll be doing something pretty well.”

Who are the favourites for the Ryder Cup?

The American hosts are the favourites and can be backed with Paddy Power at 8/15. Europe, meanwhile are priced at 9/4.

Anything else to look out for?

Golf fans will be well aware of the rivalry that simmers between United States teammates Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau and it will make for interesting viewing if they play together over the weekend.

However, team captain Steve Stricker has played down talk that the feud might affect harmony in the camp, saying: “It’s a non-issue for me and the team. I’ve had conversations between them both and they have assured me it’s not going to be an issue.

“I had a dinner, they all showed up, had great conversation and they are completely on board. I have no worries whatsoever.

“Will we pair them together? I don’t think so at this point but things could change. Could always happen. But probably not.”

