Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee times as pair remain in BMW PGA hunt

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry tee times.

The tee times for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are out, as they take to the Wentworth course on Sunday with hopes of success in the BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy recorded a superb round of 65 on Saturday, to reach -11, just one stroke behind joint-leaders Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in contention.

Lowry hit 68 to reach 10-under par, as both golfers aim to finish top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

The competition was halted on Thursday evening after news broke of the death of Queen Elizabeth, before play remained suspended on Friday. The tournament recommenced on Saturday, reduced to 54 holes.

“I don’t think we are disrespecting anyone by playing and celebrating what a life the Queen had,” said McIlroy on the decision to continue.

“I have won 10% of the tournaments I’ve entered as a professional so every win is a big one.

“But with everything that’s going on around our game and everything that’s happened over the last couple of days it would certainly be up there as one of the most memorable.”

Rory McIlroy on Queen Elizabeth.

“I think growing up in Northern Ireland the Royal Family was part of our culture and you just sort of took it for granted that the Queen is the Queen,” he added.

“You don’t realise that there’s going to be kings and queens after that. She was such a steadying figure for the entire country.

“I was very fortunate, I got to meet her a few years ago and she could not have been nicer. I have the picture of that in my house alongside my MBE, which I am very proud of as well.

Tee times.

The Down golfer is hoping to repeat his 2014 success in the competition, when Lowry finished as runner-up.

Lowry will take to the course at 2.10pm today, alongside Matthew Jordan, who also begins at -10.

Francesco Molinari will start on the same score in a tight field, alongside McIlroy at 2.20pm.

All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf.