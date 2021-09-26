Rory McIlroy breaks down in emotional interview at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy gives emotional interview to Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy began crying in an emotional interview to Sky Sports after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup on Sunday.

In what has been a difficult weekend for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy claimed their first point of the singles by defeating USA’s Xander Schauffele 3&2.

Rory McIlroy: I love my teammates so much.

The County Down golfer has been the subject of much criticism over the weekend, having lost Friday’s foursomes alongside Ian Poulter before going down with Shane Lowry in that afternoon’s fourballs.

Saturday saw McIlroy and Poulter lose again in the fourballs before the former went some way to making up to his earlier performances by beating Schauffele on Sunday.

In an interview with Sky Sports after his round, McIlroy needed some time to compose himself, stepping away from the microphone to gather his thoughts.

When he returned, he left viewers under no illusions as to how much the Ryder Cup means to him.

“I love being a part of this team,” he said. “I love my teammates so much and I should have done more for them this week.

“I’m glad I put a point on the board for Europe today but I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.

🗣 "I love my team-mates so much and I should've done more for them this week." An emotional Rory McIlroy reflects on ending his #RyderCup by winning a point for #TeamEurope in the Sunday singles. pic.twitter.com/3p7GY2bYJf — Sky Sports Ryder Cup (@SkySportsGolf) September 26, 2021

Rory McIlroy breaks down in interview.

The moment seemed to get to McIlroy again before he continued, providing some inspiring words to any youngsters who have been watching events unfold over the weekend.

“It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup because there’s nothing better than being a part of a team, especially the bond that we have in Europe.

“No matter what happens after this, I’m proud of every single one of those players, our captain and vice-captains. It’s been a tough week.”

Earlier, a passionate McIlroy was heard to let out a loud roar as he sank a birdie on his way to beating Schauffele.

COME ON! An important putt by Rory McIlroy in the top match 💪#TeamEurope #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/aFZ9bO1Cgb — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 26, 2021

Team US romp to victory at Ryder Cup.

McIlroy could do with being reminded of what he has already done to inspire young golfers in Ireland and beyond.

He has already been part of four successful Ryder Cup teams in the past and he will no doubt get a chance to avenge this year’s defeat in future editions of the competition.

Overall, it hasn’t been a good weekend for Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington as the US romp towards victory seemed to gather momentum as early as Friday.

The next edition of the Ryder Cup will take place in Italy in 2023.

