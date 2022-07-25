Padraig Harrington congratulates Darren Clarke as pair finish top two at Senior Open

Padraig Harrington congratulates Darren Clarke.

Padraig Harrington had warm words for Darren Clarke after the Tyrone golfer emerged victorious at the 2022 Senior Open in Scotland.

Clarke finished on 10 under, while holding off a late charge from Harrington, who ended up on nine under, just weeks after the Dubliner himself won the US Senior Open.

“Well done to Darren Clarke.”

Afterwards, Harrington took to Twitter to express his pride at his own back-nine performance, while holding out praise for Clarke.

“That was an interesting day, just left it too late,” he posted. “Two lost balls in a week doesn’t get it done. Nice to shoot a six-under back-nine with 15 putts. Interesting how much easier it is to play when you’re chasing. Well done to Darren Clarke, who led from the front.”

That was an interesting day,just left it to late.2 lost balls in a week doesn't get it done.Nice to shoot a 6under back 9 with 15putts.Interesting how much easier it is to play when your chasing. Well done to @DarrenClarke60 who led from the front. @ChampionsTour @euLegendsTour pic.twitter.com/uBZOY5rR5H — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 24, 2022

Darren Clarke joins illustrious list.

Clarke’s victory means he is only the fourth player to win The Open and the Senior Open, following on from Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson.

He is also the first player from the island of Ireland to win the Senior Open since the late Christy O’Connor Jr. did so in 2000.

"Oooh… Options… It'll be good!" 🤣🤣🤣 Darren Clarke 👑 pic.twitter.com/rnepgt9oBM — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 24, 2022

Darren Clarke: “I had that calmness.”

“When I won some of my biggest tournaments, The Open, WGCs, I have a sense of calmness,” Clarke said afterwards.

“I don’t know where it comes from because if I’d been able to grab a hold of it a few more times in my career, I probably would have won a few more times.

“This week, I had that calmness again. I think it comes from being accepting, knowing that I hit some poor shots now and again. I’m not going to hole that many putts or whatever. And when you’re accepting, it’s easier just to amble along and accept the outcome.”

Delighted to win #SeniorOpen. Extremely proud to join such illustrious company in winning both The Open and Senior Open. Thank you so so much for your messages and support 👍 pic.twitter.com/ICCdCm728r — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) July 25, 2022

Harrington and Clarke competed together in four Ryder Cups for Europe, winning on three occasions, most famously at the K Club in 2006.

They have both gone on to captain Europe unsuccessfully at the event.

