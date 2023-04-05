2023 Masters tee times for Irish players

2023 Masters tee times.

The 2023 Masters gets underway this Thursday, and the tee times have now been confirmed.

Among those competing for golf’s most coveted prize will be a number of players from this island, with Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power all taking part, along with Belfast-born amateur Matthew McClean.

Irish tee times for 2023 Masters.

McClean will kick off the Irish interest when he tees off alongside Vijay Singh and Scott Stallings at 1.12pm Irish time on Thursday.

Lowry will follow at 2.36pm, alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Thomas Pieters, just before Power takes the course with Bubba Watson and Mateo Fernandez at 2.48pm.

McIlroy‘s long wait to tee off will end at 18.48pm Irish time, as he looks to finally take home the only major that has eluded him throughout his career.

The Co. Down native will take to the course alongside Sam Burns and Tom Kim, before the trio start at the earlier time of 3.42pm on Friday.

McClean will be up again at 4.18pm on day two, with Lowry teeing off at 5.48pm, and Power at 6pm.

The seats are set. The stage is set. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Z2Pbf2JB5W — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Here are the tee times in full for the opening two days of the 2023 Masters:

Round one tee times: Thursday, 6 April (all times Irish)

(*denotes amateur)

13:00 Kevin Na (US), Mike Weir (Can)

13:12 Vijay Singh (Fij), Scott Stallings (US), Matthew McClean (NI)*

13:24 Talor Gooch (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Sandy Lyle (Sco)

13:36 Fred Couples (US), Russell Henley (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)

13:48 Kevin Kisner (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

14:00 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Larry Mize (US), Harrison Crowe (Aus)*

14:12 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Keith Mitchell (US)

14:24 Patrick Reed (US), Adam Svensson (Can), Sahith Theegala (US)

14:36 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Shane Lowry (Ire), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

14:48 Seamus Power (Ire), Bubba Watson (US), Mateo Fernandez (Arg)*

15:06 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Keegan Bradley (US), Chris Kirk (US)

15:18 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US)

15:30 Patrick Cantlay (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

15:42 Jon Rahm (Spa), Justin Thomas (US), Cameron Young (US)

15:54 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

16:06 Cameron Champ (US), Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa)

16:18 Taylor Moore (US), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Aldrich Potgieter (SA)*

16:30 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), JT Poston (US)

16:42 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Ben Carr (US)*

16:54 Brooks Koepka (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

17:12 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III (US)

17:24 Tom Hoge (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Phil Mickelson (US)

17:36 Harris English (US), Ryan Fox (NZ), Billy Horschel (US)

17:48 Jason Day (Aus), Zach Johnson (US), Gordon Sargent (US)*

18:00 Brian Harman (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

18:12 Corey Conners (Can), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Rose (Eng)

18:24 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

18:36 Max Homa (US), Sam Bennett (US)*, Scottie Scheffler (US)

18:48 Sam Burns (US), Tom Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NI)

19:00 Tony Finau (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth (US)

Round two tee times: Friday, 7 April

13:00 Cameron Champ (US), Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa)

13:12 Taylor Moore (US), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Aldrich Potgieter (SA)*

13:24 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), JT Poston (US)

13:36 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Ben Carr (US)*

13:48 Brooks Koepka (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

14:00 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut), Harold Varner III (US)

14:12 Tom Hoge (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Phil Mickelson (US)

14:24 Harris English (US), Ryan Fox (NZ), Billy Horschel (US)

14:36 Jason Day (Aus), Zach Johnson (US), Gordon Sargent (US)*

14:48 Brian Harman (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

15:06 Corey Conners (Can), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Rose (Eng)

15:18 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Collin Morikawa (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

15:30 Max Homa (US), Sam Bennett (US)*, Scottie Scheffler (US)

15:42 Sam Burns (US), Tom Kim (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NI)

15:54 Tony Finau (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jordan Spieth (US)

16:06 Kevin Na (US), Mike Weir (Can)

16:18 Vijay Singh (Fij), Scott Stallings (US), Matthew McClean (NI)*

16:30 Talor Gooch (US), Jason Kokrak (US), Sandy Lyle (Sco)

16:42 Fred Couples (US), Russell Henley (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)

16:54 Kevin Kisner (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

17:12 Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Larry Mize (US), Harrison Crowe (Aus)*

17:24 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Keith Mitchell (US)

17:36 Patrick Reed (US), Adam Svensson (Can), Sahith Theegala (US)

17:48 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Shane Lowry (Ire), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

18:00 Seamus Power (Ire), Bubba Watson (US), Mateo Fernandez (Arg)*

18:12 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Keegan Bradley (US), Chris Kirk (US)

18:24 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US)

18:36 Patrick Cantlay (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

18:48 Jon Rahm (Spa), Justin Thomas (US), Cameron Young (US)

19:00 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

