Leona Maguire stars in Solheim Cup debut.

Leona Maguire put in an exceptional performance at the Solheim Cup on Sunday as she continued her remarkable debut at the event.

Along with partner Mel Reid, the Cavan golfer ensured that Europe will go into Monday’s final day two points ahead of the United States after the pair snatched a half against Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas on the 19th hole in their fourball meeting last night.

Leona Maguire and Mel Reid form formidable partnership.

Earlier on on Sunday, Maguire and Reid defeated Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, with the Irishwoman sinking the winning putt.

Maguire has come into her own as one of three rookies on Team Europe, with the others being Matilda Castren of Finland and Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark.

Speaking last night of her successful pairing with Reid, the 26-year-old said: “I think it was a pairing neither of us saw coming, but the captains obviously saw something in us that we didn’t see in ourselves.

What time is Leona Maguire out today?

“And I think we’re both fearless on the golf course, which is something you need to be in those matches, especially given the pairings we were up against.”

Reid was very complimentary of her partner, saying to Sky Sports: “This girl, she’s some player, and just really, really proud of the way she handled herself and she’s a very, very impressive girl, so it was an honour to play with her in the first match.

Maguire continues her maiden Solheim Cup journey on Monday in the singles competition, where she will face fellow Jennifer Cupcho.

The pair will take to the course at 5.25pm Irish time and you can read the view the full list of Monday’s tee times below. Take in to account that Ireland is five hours ahead of Ohio, where the 2021 Solheim Cup is taking place.

The pairings for Monday Singles are out! 👇 What are your predictions for the final day of the #SolheimCup? 🤔 🇪🇺🆚🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/utcWSKxYch — LPGA (@LPGA) September 5, 2021

