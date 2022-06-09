Lee Westwood mocked after European Super League tweet resurfaces

Lee Westwood European Super League tweet emerges.

Lee Westwood’s participation in the controversial LIV golf series gained has come in for more mockery, after a tweet he posted about the European Super League re-emerged.

The 49-year-old, along with the likes of Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Dustin Johnson, have all come in for much criticism for their defection to the Saudi-backed series, which is set to begin this weekend at the Centurion Club in England.

Lee Westwood takes aim at controversial Super League.

All those taking part have been accused of putting their morals to one side in order to take a massive payday and judging by Westwood’s tweet from last April, this is something he once would have had an issue with.

Like most football supporters, the Nottingham Forest fan was up in arms at the announcement of the European Super League last spring, with the Premier League’s so-called “big six” being accused of destroying the English football pyramid, in favour of a lucrative move to compete with Europe’s biggest clubs on a weekly basis.

‘European Super League,’ Westwood simply posted on April 18th 2021, along with a GIF of man bathing in a room full of cash, indicating that the golfer had taken issue with the Premier League’s want-away clubs.

Golfer accused of hypocrisy.

The post, which remains up at the time of writing, has been met with mockery over the past couple of days, with many Twitter users calling out the apparent hypocrisy in Westwood’s behaviour.

While some of golf’s biggest names have signed up for the LIV series, there are others who have chosen not to take part or vocally distance themselves from the project.

Tiger Woods reportedly turned down a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer to take part, while Rory McIlroy has had his say on the decisions of his colleagues.

“I certainly understand the guys that went and understand what their goals and their ambitions are in their life, and I’m certainly not knocking anyone for going,” the Co. Down golfer said.

“It is their life. It is their decision. They can live it the way they want to, but, for me, I want to play on the PGA Tour against the best players in the world.

#Golf's moral maze… "If Vladimir Putin had a tournament would you play there?"@IanJamesPoulter – "I won't comment on speculation" "Would you have played in Apartheid South Africa?"@WestwoodLee – "I can't answer a hypothetical question"@NeilMcLeman with the questions pic.twitter.com/HGCNoj3HFu — Neil Barker (@Mockneyrebel) June 8, 2022

Lee Westwood refuses to answer questions.

“I was speaking to a few people yesterday and one of the comments was any decision that you make in your life that is purely for money usually doesn’t end up going the right way.

“Obviously, money is a deciding factor in a lot of things in this world but if it is purely for money, it never seems to go the way you want it to, and I’ve had that before a couple of times before in my life.”

Westwood and Poulter were among the players who faced tough questioning from journalists on Wednesday, with both of them at various points refusing to answer questions on their actions.

