2022 Irish Open: Tee times & TV details as Shane Lowry and Seamus Power paired together

Irish Open tee times.

The 2022 Horizon Irish Open tee times have been announced and they have placed Irish pair Shane Lowry and Seamus Power together.

For the second year running, the competition will take place at Mount Juliet in Co. Kilkenny and there will be a number of home golfers in the field, most notably the aforementioned duo.

Shane Lowry and Seamus Power.

Lowry famously won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009 and will be looking to repeat the feat as a pro, while Power would certainly relish a tour victory on home soil.

The Waterford native has risen up the golfing ranks in recent times, and now sits 36th in the world, up 36 places from his 2021 year-end position.

Power’s form as been steadily building, with a 12th place finish at the US Open and a ninth place at the PGA Championship this year.

Irish Open.

Lowry, meanwhile, will have been disappointed not to have made the cut at the US Open and judging be his social media activity (below), he’s happy to be back close to home this week.

The Irish pair will be joined by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton for their 8am start in round one on Thursday.

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne will be out at 8.10am, closely followed by Co. Down’s Jonathan Caldwell at 8.20am and Kilkenny’s Mark Power at 8.30am.

Padraig Harrington, fresh from his victory at the US Senior Open last week, will begin at 1pm, followed by Colm Campbell Jr at 2.20 pm, and Cormac Sharvin in the final group at 2.30pm.

On my way to the 5th major. Let’s try make more history @IrishOpen_ ☘️💪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/BHQJjcqeGA — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 28, 2022

Irish Open TV details.

The Horizon Irish Open will be live on RTE2 and RTE Player on Thursday and Friday from 1pm-6pm. Day 3 and 4 coverage on Saturday and Sunday will begin 1.10pm on RTE One and RTE Player. Sky Sports Golf will also be covering the action.

A full list of tee times for the 2022 Horizon Irish Open. can be found here.

